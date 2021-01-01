Sea Gull Lighting Alturas 3-Light Chrome Bath Light with LED Bulbs

The silhouette of the modern Alturas lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting features an interlocking, spherical steel frame, which harkens back to the Unisphere constructed for the 1964 New York World's Fair. The minimalist Alturas Collection draws the eye to the soft, warm glow of the light emitted from the cylindrical Satin Etched glass shades. The full assortment includes 3-light, 5-light and 9-light chandeliers, a 1-light mini pendant, a 3-light pendant, a 2-light semi flush which is convertible into a pendant and 1-light,2-light, 3-light and 4-light bath fixtures. All fixtures are offered in Brushed Nickel and Satin Brass finishes, the bath fixtures are also offered in Chrome finish. Incandescent and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available.