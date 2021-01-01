From linie design
Linie Design Alton Combi Area Rug - Color: Brown - Size: 5 ft 7 " x 7 ft 9 "
Advertisement
Hand-woven with painted geometry. The Alton Combi Rug from Linie Design is a charming Scandinavian piece that'd be easy to imagine framed against a wall. Eye-catching and pleasing, its diversity in shape creates a neat asymmetrical composition that stands out along the floor. Comfort is key “ each piece is woven with wool and viscose using techniques refined over generations. Shape: Abstract. Tags: Modern Rugs, Designer Rugs, Contemporary Rugs Color: Brown. Additional Color: Multicolor.