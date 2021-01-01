Laviva Alto 30 in. W x 22 in. D x 35 in. H Bathroom Vanity in California White Oak with White Stripes Marble Top

Elevate your space with the Alto Collection. This vanity will bring the New York penthouse vibe to your house. Its straight, simplistic lines and open bottom concept the Alto collection offers elegance with a modernistic approach. The optional open bottom shelf can be removed so the vanity can be both wall mounted or with legs to fit any bathroom design. The matte black, powder coated steel legs and black paint above the drawer offers contrast and sheik style. Additionally, the handless drawer design is embedded within an inner beveled frame. All this is accompanied with soft closing rails, dovetail construction drawers, and solid oak wood frame. Make the Alto collection the statement piece in your bathroom.