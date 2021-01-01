Advertisement
Chic wall-mounted cabinets like this one make your bathroom feel more spacious and airy. The trend-setting Fresca Alto Modern Bathroom Cabinet is the ideal solution for simple storage and elegant style. With soft close doors and sleek brushed pulls, this cabinet is modern simplicity at its best. The warm Walnut finish on this cabinet really captures attention. The Fresca Alto Modern Bathroom Cabinet measures 22.5” in width. Fresca Alto 24-in Walnut Bathroom Vanity Cabinet in Brown | FCB8058GW