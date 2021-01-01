Althea Ceiling Fan With Remote Control

This vintage industrial ceiling fan is an industrial style design from the 18th century which adds freshness to the classic ceiling fan and makes your life more enjoyable. It features 3 retractable blades which stretch out during use and retract when the fan is off to leave the lampshade in full display. Strong built-in motor with new technology maintains a quiet living environment to bring you a comfortable life and sleep experience. All functions can be easily controlled by the handheld remote control.