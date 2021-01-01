Alterna Multistone 12" x 24" Engineered Stone Field Tile in Caramel Gold

All the beauty and durability of stone, ceramic and porcelain, yet warmer to the touch, kinder to your feet and easier to care for. Durable engineered stone construction makes Alterna Multi Stone 12" x 24" x 4.064mm Luxury Vinyl Tile in Caramel Gold tough enough to handle the hardest working rooms in your home - kitchens, bathrooms, living - really any room for a lifetime. A comforting touch: Unlike stone or ceramic, it's warm, the comfortable surface is kinder to your feet, your family and anything you may drop on it.