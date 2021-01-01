Blanco Alta Single-Handle Pull-Out Sprayer Kitchen Faucet in Cinder and Polished Chrome, Chrome/Cinder

Just the right size and the perfect contemporary look, the Alta Compact offers a wide variety of SILGRANIT colors and metal finishes, as well as a coordinating soap dispenser. Our exclusive faucets coordinate with Blanco's range of colorful cool and warm-toned SILGRANIT sinks, plus they come in new dual finishes that add versatility and personality. Featuring a convenient dual pullout spray, the Alta Compact exceeds all expectations. This versatile faucet features a modern, low profile, space-saving design. The lever handle provides flexibility for left or right corner installations as well. For 3 generations, Blanco has quietly and passionately elevated the standards for luxury sinks, faucets, and decorative accessories. A family-owned company, Blanco was founded over 85 years ago in Germany, and recently celebrated a milestone of 25 years in the United States where we are recognized as a leader in quality, innovation, and unsurpassed service. Color: Chrome/Cinder.