Artistic Weavers Alstonia Chocolate 9 ft. x 12 ft. Indoor Area Rug, Brown

Transform your flooring with the Artistic Weavers Alstonia Collection 9 ft. x 12 ft. Area Rug. This rug has a modern style, bringing a fresh and contemporary addition to your living room. It has a stain-resistant design and color fade-resistant materials. Designed with brown features, this tufted rug will add an earthy and understated element to your decor. It has a floral pattern, which brings a nature-inspired touch into your home. This rug has a 100% wool construction, which delivers additional comfort and thickness. It does not emit VOC gases, so you can be sure that it's a safer option for any flooring. Color: Chocolate.