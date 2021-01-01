Artistic Weavers Alstonia Chocolate 10 ft. x 14 ft. Indoor Area Rug, Brown

Add beauty to any floor with the Artistic Weavers Alstonia Collection 10 ft. x 14 ft. Area Rug. This rug has a modern style, offering a trendy addition to your current decor. It has stain-resistant fabrics and features color fade-resistant materials. Designed with elements of brown, this rectangular rug will add a natural and understated touch to your room. It has a floral print, so you can introduce a stunning natural touch to your home. With a 100% wool design, this tufted rug insulates heat and keeps your house warm and toasty. It does not emit VOC gases, making it an eco-friendly option for your living area. Color: Chocolate.