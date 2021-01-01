Alston Mini Pendant Light by Crystorama - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (8680-MK-WH)

The Alston Mini Pendant Light from Crystorama brings a soothing display to modern homes. This elegant and shining piece instantly elevates the room with a spherical glass shade adorned with gleaming metal accents. A thin, lightly recessed band runs around the center of the piece with a matching metal top, both forming a charming display that brings a sense of flow to the fixture. A single lamp rests within the glass shade, diffusing a tasteful, warm glow. Crystorama has been has been dazzling and delighting homes with their glamorous lighting solutions since 1958. Starting with the Crystorama chandelier, the company began with a specialty of crystal lighting, but has grown to offer a wide range of forward-fashion lighting creations from pendants to outdoor lighting. Their award-winning designs bring the class of traditional luxury into the modern home. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black