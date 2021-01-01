Masonite high-performance smooth fiberglass doors feature distinct panel profiles that rival the detail of a real wood door but will not rust or dent. Additionally, the English cottage-style design of Alston glass highlights classic details and invites light into your home while protecting your privacy. Together, this distinctive door design and glass pairing perfectly complements classic home styles. Masonite Alston 64-in x 80-in Fiberglass 3/4 Lite Left-Hand Inswing Foxtail Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Sidelights with Brickmould in Red