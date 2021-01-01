Alsager 4 - Light 17.75'' Caged Circle Semi Flush Mount

Modern farmhouse semi flush mount is the perfect light for your home. This ceiling light features a stunning textured and walnut style painted wood finish accompanied by a stylish round design. Alsager is easily installed in various areas of the home or in hospitality settings. Brighten areas including foyers or dining rooms, walk-in closets, in a set of 2-3 lining dark hallways or over kitchen islands or tables. Need to set the mood? Alsager works with standard dimmer switches when used with compatible bulbs and if you're looking for a vintage look and feel, choose bulbs with an Edison style. At Williston Forge, we pride ourselves on exceptional customer service! That's why we provide purchases from an authorized dealer and unlike our low-priced competitors, Alsager is UL approved for your safety. We confidently stand behind our quality products but understand issues may occur once in a while, such as damage in transit or defects. Rest assured, we will resolve these issues. Please contact us via messages or email so we can assist you with any necessary replacements or refunds.