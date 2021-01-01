From justice design group
Justice Design Group ALR-9664-35-F3 Alabaster Rocks! 8 Light 36" Wide Pendant with Shaved Alabaster Rocks Resin Shade Matte Black Indoor Lighting
Justice Design Group ALR-9664-35-F3 Alabaster Rocks! 8 Light 36" Wide Pendant with Shaved Alabaster Rocks Resin Shade FeaturesShaved alabaster cast into resin shadesRequires (8) 75 watt medium (E26) bulbsAdjustable cord allows for customized installation heightUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 48"Width: 36"Diameter: 36"Product Weight: 80.0 lbsShade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Diameter: 36-1/4"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 8-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Matte Black