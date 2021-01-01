Justice Design Group ALR-8514-10 Alabaster Rocks 4 Light Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Justice Design Group ALR-8514-10 Alabaster Rocks 4 Light Vanity Light Alabaster Rocks - The striking Alabaster Rocks! Collection features pieces of actual alabaster suspended in resin. When illuminated you will be treated to an original mosaic look of unique and varied colors that are even more dramatic than solid alabaster.Features:Comes with shaved Alabaster Rocks cast into resin cylinder shadesUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationUL Rated for use in damp locations1 Year limited manufacturer warrantyThis fixture can be installed as an uplight or downlight.Reversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Height: 8"27.75"Extension: 6.5"Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Diameter: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Voltage: 120v Vanity Light Brushed Nickel