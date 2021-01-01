From justice design group
Justice Design Group Brushed Nickel Justice Design Group ALR-8453-10-LED3-2100 Alabaster Rocks Single Light... Model ALR-8453-10-NCKL-LED3-2100
Advertisement
Justice Design Group ALR-8453-10-LED3-2100 Alabaster Rocks Single Light 22-3/4" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Shaved Alabaster Rock Cast Resin Shade FeaturesDimmable fixture via ELV dimming (not included)Crafted from metalComes with a shaved alabaster rock cast resin shadeIncludes 27 watt Integrated cool white LED lightingCapable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locations1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-3/4"Width: 22-3/4"Extension: 5-3/4"Product Weight: 16.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 27 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRILumens: 2100 Vanity Light Brushed Nickel