Justice Design Group ALR-8432-30-LED2-1400 Alabaster Rocks! 15.5" Regency 2 Light LED Bath Bar Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath
Justice Design Group ALR-8432-30-LED2-1400 Alabaster Rocks! 15.5" Regency 2 Light LED Bath Bar The innovative Alabaster Rocks! Collection, in which pieces of real alabaster are hand-selected and suspended in resin, offers a truly original mosaic look. When illuminated, each fixture displays its unique and varied colors, even more dramatically than solid alabaster.Features:Housing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceComes with tan shaved alabaster rocks shadesCompatible with Incandescent, Triac or ELV dimmersCovered under a 5 year limited warrantyUL rated for use in damp locationsDimensions:Height: 8"Width: 15.5"Extension: 5.25"Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Width: 3.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDBulbs Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Integrated LEDWatts Per Bulb: 18wWattage: 36wVoltage: 120vColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 1400 Bath Bar Brushed Nickel