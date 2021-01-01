From justice design group lighting
Justice Design Group Lighting ALR-8424-20-CROM Tetra 4-Light Bath Bar-Round Flared Shade-Polished Chrome-Alabaster Rocks
Constructed from Polished Chrome metal with shaved Alabaster rocks cast into resin shade Requires four maximum 60-watt b-13 Torpedo medium (E26) base bulbs (sold separately) This fixture can be installed as an uplight or downlight Suitable for Damp location Part of the Alabaster rocks! collection from Justice design Group, Weight: 18.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Justice Design Group