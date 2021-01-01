Justice Design Group ALR-8422-55 Alabaster Rocks 14.5" Tetra 2 Light Vanity Light Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Justice Design Group ALR-8422-55 Alabaster Rocks 14.5" Tetra 2 Light Vanity Light The striking Alabaster Rocks Collection features pieces of actual alabaster suspended in resin. When illuminated, you will be treated to an original mosaic look of unique and varied colors that are even more dramatic than solid alabaster.Features:Comes with rectangular synthetic shadesHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade made of shaved alabaster rocks cast into resin1 year limited warrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 14.5"Height: 7.25"Extension: 5.25"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: B13Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120vDimmable: No Vanity Light Dark Bronze