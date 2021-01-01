From justice design group
Justice Design Group ALR-7565W Avalon Single Light 24" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Shaved Alabaster Stone Shade Brushed Nickel
Justice Design Group ALR-7565W Avalon Single Light 24" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Shaved Alabaster Stone Shade FeaturesConstructed from metal, shaved alabaster stone, and resinShaved alabaster stone set into resin shadeIntegrated 3000K soft white LED lightingDesigned for outdoor installationsDimmable via Incandescent/Triac or ELV dimmers (dimmers sold separately)ETL rated for wet locationsMeets ADA standardsDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 3-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1760Wattage: 22 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Brushed Nickel