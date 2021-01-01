Trademark Fine Art 'Alpine Pink' Canvas Art by Michael Blanchette Photography, Black Matte, Black Frame:Artist: Michael Blanchette PhotographySubject: LandscapesStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: black frame, black mat, acrylicThis ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a blue sky with pink clouds reflected in the still lake surface below.A giclee print under acrylic in a black frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using black matting and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The black mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.