Our Rustic Collection is an instant classic. Our Rustic wood millwork utilizes the technologies of today to build the 'log and timber' wood products that have been in architecture for centuries. Because our products are not kiln dried, each item in our Rustic Collection is 100% unique and will contain the natural variations that the wood species offers. Crafted from quality wood and made in USA, our rustic wood products offer timeless style, value and architectural distinction to any structure. Ekena Millwork Alpine 3-1/2-in x 12-in x 12-in x 12-in Alpine Unfinished Wood Corbel in Brown | COR04X12X12ALP00SDF