Alpha PRO CASE Compact Hard case Compatible with Sony A7S II A7R II A7 III A7R III A7R IV a7S III A9 A9II Fits Camera Body wLens Sizes 10mm to.

ULTIMATE PROTECTION This polycarbonate & ballistic nylon case for SONY A7 or A9 cameras is an indestructible compact hard case, providing a form-fitting design that allows you to store your camera with the lens still attached. For use with lenses ranging from 10mm 105mm. No more disconnecting your lens! Keep it attached and keep it protected! -TRAVEL & ADVENTURE Prevent scratches, dirt, dust, and even moisture while traveling. D-rings with shoulder harness and belt loop straps allow easy carrying on any adventure. -STORE IT ANYWHERE No longer do you have to wrap your favorite camera & lens in a towel, t-shirt, or soft/flimsy case. With the Alpha Pro Case you can throw your camera into any bag and know it is protected. -SLIM DESIGN The ballistic nylon case is form fitted directly to the camera and takes up minimal space in your pack, making this perfect for on-to-go storage case for your SONY ALPHA camera!