Alpha Flight Controls Yoke and Switch Panel

Best Quality Guranteed. Left handle features one 8-WAY HAT SWITCH, two Vertical 2-way rocker switches, a button and a push to Talk Button Right handle features two Horizontal 2-Way ROCKER SWITCHES, one large & one small button SOLID STEEL yoke shaft with 180 YOKE ROTATION 5-POSITION IGNITION SWITCH and MASTER, AVIONICS, ALTERNATOR and LIGHT switch panel DUAL MOUNTING Solution allows for full use with or without clamps. Two heavy duty clamps made of steel attach and secure the yoke. For thicker tabletops, a large 3M Micro-Suction Pad that produces 40lbs of tensile strength can be used for a clamp free solution.