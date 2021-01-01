From sony
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only) with Camera Cleaning Kit Bundle
Advertisement
20.2MP 1/2.3' CMOS Sensor DIGIC 4+ Image Sensor 25x Optical Zoom Lens 25-625mm (35mm. 1/2.3' CMOS Sensor DIGIC 4+ Image Sensor 25x Optical Zoom Lens 25-625mm (35mm Equivalent). 2.36m-Dot Tru-Finder OLED EVF 3.0' 922k-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD. 5-Axis SteadyShot INSIDE Stabilization ISO 204800 and 10 fps Shooting. Bundle Includes: Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only), Camera Cleaning kit