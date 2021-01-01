From lasco
Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera 243MP SLR Camera with 30Inch LCD Black w1650mm Power Zoom Lens
Advertisement
24 MP APS C CMOS sensor and Focus Sensitivity Range: EV 0 to EV 20 (at ISO 100 equivalent with F2.8 lens attached) ISO 100 25600 (expandable to 51200). Lens compatibility: E mount lenses Hybrid AF with 179 point focal plane phase detection and 25 contrast detect points Up to 11 FPS continuous shooting. Battery Life (Still Images): Up to 360 shots. Metering Type:1200-zone evaluative metering 3 inch tilting LCD with 921,000 dots. Viewfinder Type: 0.39 in type electronic viewfinder (color) In the box: Rechargeable Battery NP FW50; Shoulder strap; Eyepiece cup; Micro USB cable Anti-Dust System: Charge protection coating on Optical Filter and ultrasonic vibration mechanism