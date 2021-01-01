From sony
Sony Alpha 7C Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera - Silver with Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G Full-Frame Large-Aperture Ultra-Wide Angle G Lens, Model: SEL20F18G
Advertisement
World’s smallest and lightest1 full-frame camera Advanced 24.2MP2 Back-Illuminated 35mm Full-frame Image Sensor 4K Movie3 w/ full pixel readout, no pixel binning or crop and HDR4 Compact ultra-wide prime G lens w/ stunning wide-open resolution F1.8 max aperture provides extraordinary exposure and depth of field Compact, lightweight design, ideal for both full-frame and APS-C2 cameras