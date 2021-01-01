Alpha 3 Expandable Organizer Laptop Brief Briefcase 15 Inch Computer Bag for Men and Women Anthracite

Best Quality Guranteed. Best In Class Functionality: With a removable sleeve for laptops up to 15', an expandable main compartment, and an accordion file section, this brief provides exceptional versatility and organization. Additional features include U-zip pockets for easy access to items (one with water-resistant lining); multiple interior and exterior organizer pockets for media, electronics, business cards, travel passports, pen loops and a key leash. Innovation By Design: Ultra-durable FXT Ballistic nylon. Dual-coil zipper break away design increases strength of zipper. Features include removable padded shoulder strap and leather top carry handles. Two exterior U-zip pockets including one with a water-resistant lining for an umbrella or water bottle. Exclusive complimentary Tracer program to help find lost or stolen items. Add-A-Bag Sleeve: Effortlessly carry items at the same time with one hand. Articul