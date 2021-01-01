Garmin Alpha 200 Handheld and TT15 Dog Device, Accessible and Fast Tracking and Training for Your Dogs, Sunlight-readable 3.5" Capacitive Touchscreen

Bundle Includes Handheld and TT 15 Dog Device Features sunlight-readable 3.5” capacitive touchscreen display and a button-operated, dog-focused design for quick, minor adjustments Easily set up and monitor up to 20 dogs with additional dog devices sold separately from up to 9 miles away (depending on your dog device) with a 2.5-second update rate by using multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS and Galileo) Dog list and group management lets you keep inactive dogs in the system for easier setup Includes preloaded TopoActive maps, direct-to-device BirdsEye Satellite Imagery downloads, and built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter User-replaceable battery lasts up to 20 hours 18 levels of correction, including vibration and adjustable tones Backward compatible so you can keep your existing collars and other Alpha system-compatible devices; transfer location data between compatible Garmin devices Hunt Metrics data shows each dog’s daily hunting patterns and behaviors per hunt so you can take measures to keep them healthy and safe Compatible with the Garmin Explore website and smart device app to help you manage tracks, routes and waypoints, and review statistics from the field