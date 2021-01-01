Alperton Floral Handmade Tufted Wool Light Brown Area Rug

Brilliantly blending a look that will redefine trend in your space, while maintaining a sense of natural charm, this radiant rug is everything you've been searching for and so much more! Hand-tufted in 100% wool, the chic abstract design and vibrant color palette found within this perfect piece will embody an undeniable sophistication. Maintaining a flawless fusion of affordability and durable decor, this piece is a prime example of impeccable artistry and design. Encompassing the time-honored tradition of handcrafted rug making, the elegant and exquisite design of the hand tufted rug will surely radiate a sense of lavish design within your home. Rather than individual braiding threads into the loom, weavers use a tufting gun or small instrument that individually shoots yarn into the latex backing of a rug. With this intricate and concentrated construction process, this style of piece will surely craft an ideal addition to any space. With a dry cotton towel or white paper towel, blot out stain as much as possible. Scrape off any debris. Mix a very small amount of dish soap with a cup of cold water. With a clean sponge and soap mix, gently remove the remainder of the stain. Avoid using excessive water. Blot area with a dry towel. Vacuum regularly. Avoid vacuums with invasive beater bars. Using a professional rug cleaner on an annual basis is recommended. Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 13'