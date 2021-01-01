From orren ellis
Alonnie Entertainment Center for TVs up to 55"
Advertisement
The modern and simple LED light cabinet, high-end luxury, make life more stratified. Silent hinge: high-quality metal hinge, open and close smoothly, quiet, simple, and elegant.High density environmental friendly particleboard, high-quality hardware, fine workmanship, durable.Lamp design: product upgrade design, bottom lamp design, fashionable and beautiful, simple personality.Description: Since the product size is measured manually, errors may occur. Due to the complexity of the installation process, it is recommended that you follow the installation instructions.