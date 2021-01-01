Trademark Fine Art 'Alone As A Wolf' Canvas Art by Robert Farkas, White Matte, Silver Frame:Artist: Robert FarkasSubject: AnimalsStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: Silver frame, white mat, acrylicThis ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a silhouette of a howling wolf within a drawing of a wolf's head. A giclee print under acrylic in a silver frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a silver frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.