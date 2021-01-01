Alondra Geometric Hand Knotted Jute/Sisal Natural Area Rug

Warming up hardwood and tile floors while setting the stage for the rest of your ensemble, area rugs are essential for nearly any room in your abode. Handmade in India, this one is constructed from jute, eco-friendly fiber with natural, neutral patterns that are adaptable in any aesthetic from classic to contemporary. It features a 0.25" pile height, so it’s ideal for areas with high foot traffic – especially in homes with little ones and four-legged friends running around. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'