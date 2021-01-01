Mercer Street Rugs Aloha Walea Marine 9 ft. 2 in. x 12 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Our Walea rug, is the newest update of a simplistic modern cabana stripe, that is the perfect addition to any setting. Constructed of a low-profile, each rug is designed to stand up to both the indoor and outdoor elements while adding the perfect design element to any space. Each rug is machine-made in Turkey of a high-performance, UV-Stabilized Polypropylene, and are both kid and pet friendly. The lightweight construction allows for safe and fast drying, perfect for your active lifestyle. These easy-clean rugs can even be washed off with your garden hose. Detailed colors in this rug are Navy, Blue, White, Ivory, and Cream. Color: Marine.