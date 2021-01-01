Nourison Aloha Patio Natural 8 ft. x 11 ft. Floral Modern Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

This sunny and sensational collection of flat woven indoor/outdoor Aloha rugs is pretty, practical and simply perfect for high traffic areas. With its inviting assortment of classic and contemporary designs, tempting color palettes and terrific textures, these multipurpose rugs will afford an air of simple sophistication to any environment. 100% Polypropylene Flat Woven In soft shades of grey, cream, taupe and sand, this Nourison outdoor rug brings extra life and excitement to patio and poolside. High-low textures combine plush patterns with an intricately woven base for exceptional look and feel that will stand up under any conditions. Created from premium stain-resistant fibers for long wear, low maintenance and a splendid texture. Color: Natural.