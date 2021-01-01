Nourison Aloha Multicolor 2 ft. x 8 ft. Nautical Contemporary Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug

This sunny and sensational collection of flat-woven indoor/outdoor rugs is pretty, practical, and perfect for high-traffic areas. With its inviting assortment of classic and contemporary designs, tempting color palettes, and terrific textures, these multipurpose rugs will afford an air of simple sophistication to any environment. Roll out your own little slice of the beach life with this coastal indoor/outdoor area rug from the Aloha Collection. Breezy starfish, sea shells, and undersea bubbles woven in vibrant multicolor sets a foundation for festive days on your patio, deck, or anywhere inside your home. Expertly machine made of premium, stain resistant fibers, this Aloha area rug offers durability and ease of cleaning - just rinse with a hose and air dry.