Mercer Street Rugs Aloha Malia Wave 7 ft. 8 in. x 10 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Blue

Our Malia rug is globally inspired from designs across the world in this beautiful tribal motif. Constructed of a low-profile, each rug is designed to stand up to both the indoor and outdoor elements while adding the perfect design element to any space. Each rug is machine-made in Turkey of a high-performance, UV-Stabilized Polypropylene, and are both kid and pet friendly. The lightweight construction allows for safe and fast drying, perfect for your active lifestyle. These easy-clean rugs can even be washed off with your garden hose. Detailed colors in this rug are Light Grey, Silver, White, Ivory, Cream, Blue, and Light Blue. Color: Wave.