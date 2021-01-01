From hawaii island music uke designs
Hawaii Island Music Uke Designs Aloha Hawaii Tropical Music Floral Uke Ukulele Player Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
If you love the island music of ukuleles, then this tropical uke design is for you. With a island styled ukulele and tropical hibiscus flowers it gives the perfect beach vibe as a cool Hawaii design or souvenir, Aloha! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only