Nourison Aloha Blue/Grey 4 ft. Round Floral Contemporary Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

This sunny and sensational collection of flat-woven indoor/outdoor rugs is pretty, practical, and perfect for high-traffic areas. With its inviting assortment of classic and contemporary designs, tempting color palettes, and terrific textures, these multipurpose rugs will afford an air of simple sophistication to any environment. In swirling vines and flowers of blue, cream and grey, this Aloha indoor/outdoor rug complements your patio, porch or poolside setting. A high-low weave combines textural patterns with an intricately woven base for exceptional look that stands up to the elements. Created from premium stain-resistant fibers for long wear, low maintenance, and a splendid texture. Color: Blue/Grey.