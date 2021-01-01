Almost Infinity Large Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (272687-1181)

The Almost Infinity Large Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge provides ambient light that can create a dramatic space, in addition to a sense of mystique through its unique design. The inspired use of opposed curves in the fixtures Metal base is a signature technique from the band, creating sweeps and contours that give the illusion of change as the customer moves around the piece. In contrast with the intricate base, the table lamps Fabric shade is simple and clean. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Grey. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting