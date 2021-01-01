Colordrift Almond-Milk Solid Grommet Blackout Curtain - 42 in. W x 84 in. L

Certified to block 100 percent of light, our Carson Curtain panels will eliminate bright sunlight so you can sleep soundly in a peaceful environment, anytime of day! These textural panels with unique thermal backing are a great addition to childrens rooms or nurseries, and can turn any room into a Home Theatre with ultimate light blocking capability. Add a touch of trendy color while reducing unwanted noise, Carson 100% Blackout Curtains will help you save on energy costs by keeping the room warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. The grommets make this machine washable curtain easy to hang and style. Available in 3 distinctive colors, rich blue, neutral gray and almond beige. Color: Almond-Milk.