Sighwaldi Outdoor Square Pillow Cover and Insert

Accentuate the boho look and feel of any seating area with the addition of this indoor/outdoor throw pillow. Featuring a light purple or pink floral pattern, this throw stands out in any setting. Its 100% polyester exterior is weather-, mold-, and mildew-resistant, making it a great choice for outdoor ensembles that need an extra cozy and comfy touch. Best of all, it's made in the USA! We recommend spot cleaning this design. Size: 16" H x 16" W x 4" D, Color: Pink