Almendarez Floor Shelf End Table

Steeped in classic character, this clean-lined end table brings a traditional touch as it provides a place to put down snacks, magazines, and more. Crafted from solid and manufactured wood, this piece measures 24" in all directions. A dark cherry finish or light gray gives this design the versatility to complement most color palettes, while open “x” sides complete the look with a dash of distinction. The manufacturer backs this product with a one-year warranty. Assembly is required. Color: Dark Cherry