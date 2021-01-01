Almas Pendant Light by Dounia Home - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (DHAS-C)

The Almas Pendant Light by Dounia Home was designed in 2015 and is handmade in Morocco. The Almas Pendant Light is inspired by the magnificent gem it resembles; â€œAlmasâ€ literally means diamond. This gorgeous pendant light marries Moroccan craftsmanship and a geometric design. When illuminated its patterns cast a stunning lighting effect sure to be the focal point of any modern space. Each pendant is handmade in Morocco by master artists. No need to polish these pendants as each finish comes with a seal that prevents oxidation. Dounia Tamri-Loeper founded Marrakech-based Dounia Home as a lifestyle lighting brand that brings recognition and empowerment to Moroccan artisans. Inspired by Moroccos rich landscape, Dounia Home embraces traditional metalworking techniques and fuses them with modern elegance. Dounias pendant lights feature intricate hand-carved designs, using high-efficiency LED bulbs, that bring the vibrant colors and textures of Morocco to life. Shape: Diamond. Color: Copper. Finish: Copper