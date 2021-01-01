Almandine Christmas Bells Square Pillow Cover

This pillow cover is made with love by small family-owned and operated businesses in colorado. They all work together to make the designs digitally or they are hand-painted by my grandma and then her art is scanned in to be printed in high definition. They are the easiest and fastest way to bring a whole new look to your home decor. Vintage-inspired designs will make a unique statement in any room! Size: 18" x 18", Color: Oatmeal