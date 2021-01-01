ALLZONE Tension Shower Window Curtain Rod,42-81 Inches, Non-Slip, No Drilling, NEVERRUST, White

[ NEW PATENT TECHNOLOGY ]: Designed with unique and lock feature, stays in place, non-slip, 100% safety [ HEAVY DUTY ] With high density and thicker steel pipe. The max load is: 30lb [ APPLY FOR ALL SURFACE ] Include smooth and rough surface like Wallpaper wall, Tile wall, glass and wooden frame, etc [ Multifunctional ] Can be used in many areas such as bathrooms, windows, kitchens, bedrooms, balconies and laundry room etc [ FAST & EASY INSTALLATION ] No drilling, no tools, simple to extend, Pull and Lock, Installed alone within minute. [ Never Rust ] 5 Years Non-Corrosion and Easy Cleaning. [ Durable & long lasting ] Adopted with long and strong tension spring, can last >5 years [ Length adjustable ] Can adjust different sizes and no need to cut pipe [ Warranty ] Provides One-Year Limited Maintenance or Replacement. [ Get it right now ] One of the best tension rod