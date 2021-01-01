Deny Designs Allyson Johnson Floral You are My Favorite Comforter Set with Pillow Shams, Full/Queen, Multi

This comforter is the lightweight yet snuggly warm hug everyone wants from their bedding The comforter vividly features your favorite design on the front and a crisp, clean white on the reverse to compliment any décor style Made from 100% microfiber polyester fabric for brilliant images and a soft, premium touch. Machine washable with cold water in the gentle cycle with mild detergent Lined with fully poly-filled and available in 3 sizes: Twin/XL with 1 Standard Pillow Case, Queen/Full with 2 Standard Pillow Cases, King with 2 King Size Pillowcases Deny Designs is a revolutionary Home Decor company that supports the art community worldwide. Hand crafted and produced in Denver, Colorado, USA