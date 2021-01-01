Allwork Compatible Toner Cartridge Replacement for HP 206X W2110X for use with HP Color Laserjet Pro M255dw M283fdw M283cdw M282nw 206A Series.

NO CHIP-This product is without chip. Please install your HP original chip on our toner cartridge before using it. Make sure to insert the chip in the same color cartridge from your used cartridges to the new one. Make sure to insert the chip in the right direction as displayed in the picture. For use in: HP Color LaserJet Pro M255 M255dw; MFP M282 M282nw; MFP M283 M283cdw M283fdw Series Printer Estimated Page yield: Up to 3,150 pages per black cartridge and 2,450 pages per color cartridge at 5% coverage Contents: Compatible Toner Cartridge Replacement for HP 206X W2110X, NO CHIP, High Yield 4 Pack (Black, Cyan, Yellow Magenta) Due to the new 206X cartridge use the old OEM CHIP, the computer will display "Cartridge Low" when you are printing. Please click "Snooze" and chose "2 months" to close it.