From george kovacs

George Kovacs Alluria 3-Tier Chandelier - Color: Black - Size: 10 light

$1,129.95
In stock
Buy at lumens

Description

Find the perfect balance between assertiveness and modesty for your home decor in the Alluria 3-Tier Chandelier by George Kovacs. Featuring 2 levels of lighting plus a finial luminaire at the center, this fixture offers a rare implementation of low-key design at a bold chandelier scale. The duality of its character makes it versatile enough for all aesthetics “ a stunning showpiece that suits any home. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Additional Color: Weathered Black with Autumn Gold.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com