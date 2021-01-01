From george kovacs
George Kovacs Alluria 3-Tier Chandelier - Color: Black - Size: 10 light
Find the perfect balance between assertiveness and modesty for your home decor in the Alluria 3-Tier Chandelier by George Kovacs. Featuring 2 levels of lighting plus a finial luminaire at the center, this fixture offers a rare implementation of low-key design at a bold chandelier scale. The duality of its character makes it versatile enough for all aesthetics “ a stunning showpiece that suits any home. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Additional Color: Weathered Black with Autumn Gold.