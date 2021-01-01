George Kovacs Alluria 2-Light Bathroom Vanity Light in Weathered Black

Opposites not only attract, they look absolutely amazing together in the incredible Alluria bathroom vanity light from George Kovacs. Round etched opal glass shades contrast beautifully with a rectangular black backplate in this striking statement piece. Each shade is suspended from the fixture’s black bar by a metal cap finished in gleaming Autumn Gold for further delicious diversity. Pair this chic vanity light with gold, black or even silver fixtures for total mixed metals magic. Although distinctive in design, the Alluria complements a large number of decor styles including urban modern, midcentury modern, contemporary, Asian, art deco and Hollywood Regency.