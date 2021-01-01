Home Weavers Inc Allure 3-pc. Quick Dry Bath Rug Set, One Size , Gray

Bring elegance home with this allure bath rug. This lovely bath rug have a soft solid colour background, allure collection by home weavers inc, is a simple, trendy bathroom mats rug collection featuring sophisticated trendy energetic color palettes, solid pattern and available in different sizes grouped in various size combos. This beautiful bathroom rug is both functional and durable. Machine crafted with 100% cotton & tufted to perfection for ultimate durability, the quality is built to last for daily use. Heavy density, plushness and pile height of about 0.35ï¿½ makes our bath rug soft, fluffy and relieves pressure & fatigue from your feet and protect them from cold floors ,this tufted rug comes with slip-resistant spray latex backing that keeps the rug stay put as you step out of the shower or into the tub. Our mats are easy to maintain, machine washable and tumble dry. No fading, no shrinking, no fiber-dropping, and no-shedding design provide outstanding performance. Just hang to dry or air dry flat, 3 piece set - 17"x24", 21"x34", 20"x20".# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 1 21x34 Inch Bath Rug(s), 1 20x20 Inch Contour Bath Rug(s), 1 17x24 Inch Bath Rug(s)Features: Quick DryRug Backing: LatexRug Make: Hand TuftedRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleMeasurements: 34 Width/Inches, 21 Length/InchesBase Material: 100% CottonCare: Machine Wash, Tumble DryDecor Styles: CasualCertifications And Listings: Fast DryingCountry of Origin: Imported